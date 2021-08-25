Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,778 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after buying an additional 2,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,673,000 after acquiring an additional 37,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,200,000 after acquiring an additional 151,956 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,658,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,740,000 after acquiring an additional 91,280 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $81.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.