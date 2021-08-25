Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after buying an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after buying an additional 186,878 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

NYSE CNI opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

