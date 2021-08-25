First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

FCXXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$13.50 during trading on Wednesday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.49.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

