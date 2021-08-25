First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $10.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

