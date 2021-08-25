First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.49. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

In other First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 35,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $479,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Bowen bought 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $85,737.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

