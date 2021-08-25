First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSE:FSD opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.79. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $16.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

