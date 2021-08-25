First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24.

