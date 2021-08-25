First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) Plans None Dividend of $0.60

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) declared a None dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ RFAP opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.19. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) by 306.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

