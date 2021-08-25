First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of FIV opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $9.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

