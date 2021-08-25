First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 844.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,304 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

