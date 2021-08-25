First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,363,000 after acquiring an additional 527,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,334,000 after acquiring an additional 975,176 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 147,216 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,361,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,112,000 after acquiring an additional 322,449 shares during the period.

FIXD stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

