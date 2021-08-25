First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sets New 52-Week High at $127.46

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $127.46 and last traded at $127.46, with a volume of 439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.07.

Get First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,764,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,503,000 after purchasing an additional 64,369 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 119,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.