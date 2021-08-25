Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie Sells 40,000 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60.
Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.03. 801,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,629. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.72, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $309.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
