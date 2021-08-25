Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie Sells 40,000 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.03. 801,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,629. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.72, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $309.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.