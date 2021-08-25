Foxtons Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.18 (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FOXT opened at GBX 54.15 ($0.71) on Wednesday. Foxtons Group has a 52 week low of GBX 31.90 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 75.80 ($0.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £175.95 million and a P/E ratio of -109.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.29.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

