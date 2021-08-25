Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.91. Franklin Exponential Data ETF shares last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 215 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

