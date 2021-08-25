Freed Investment Group Has $37.83 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Freed Investment Group trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 29.4% of Freed Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Freed Investment Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.13. 168,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,972. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.05. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $450.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

