freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.24

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRTAF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get freenet alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.