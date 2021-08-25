Friendz Price Reaches $0.0011 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Friendz has a market cap of $566,513.23 and approximately $132,964.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00052588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.64 or 0.00782501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00100859 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 519,170,560 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.