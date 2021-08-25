Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 4.5%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $96.61 and last traded at $99.62. 144,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,814,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.33.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FUTU. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Futu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.
The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.22.
About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.
