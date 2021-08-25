Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 4.5%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $96.61 and last traded at $99.62. 144,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,814,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUTU. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Futu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Futu during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Futu during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

