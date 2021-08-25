FY2021 EPS Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.07 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BSM stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 170.21%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

