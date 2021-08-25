FY2022 Earnings Forecast for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HEICO in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HEICO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $130.08 on Monday. HEICO has a 52 week low of $99.55 and a 52 week high of $148.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,343,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after buying an additional 132,573 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 39,034 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,612,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

