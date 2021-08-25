FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Sunday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.82. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cfra upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.02.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$25.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$11.25 and a 12 month high of C$35.07.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$155,022,909.10.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

