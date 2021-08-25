FYDcoin Price Reaches $0.0028 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $995.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 582,725,165 coins and its circulating supply is 553,943,870 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

