Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce sales of $291.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.73 million to $301.16 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $307.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

GLPI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 632,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $49.32.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,397 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

