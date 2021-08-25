Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Down 5%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) was down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 126,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,022,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Gaotu Techedu has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a market cap of $650.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -1.27.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.40%. Research analysts predict that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

