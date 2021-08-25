Garrison Point Capital LLC Has $745,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Garrison Point Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Garrison Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Garrison Point Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,070,066 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

