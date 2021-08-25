Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $518,007.00 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.71, for a total transaction of $518,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,369 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,577.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16.

Gartner stock traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.19. 464,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,553. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.58. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $312.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

