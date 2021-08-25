Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Gateley’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GTLY stock opened at GBX 211.80 ($2.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Gateley has a twelve month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 229.99 ($3.00). The company has a market capitalization of £250.18 million and a PE ratio of 19.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 213.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLY. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Gateley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Gateley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

