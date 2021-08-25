Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives $21.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $54,893,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 175,972.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after buying an additional 3,033,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 81.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,148,000 after buying an additional 1,686,263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 85.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,350,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,547,000 after buying an additional 1,545,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth about $27,786,000.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 570,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

