Geeq (GEEQ) Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $7.03 million and $708,710.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Geeq

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

