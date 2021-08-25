Genmab A/S (GMAB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/24/2021 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/20/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 8/16/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
- 8/12/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 8/12/2021 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 8/12/2021 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 7/15/2021 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/13/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/8/2021 – Genmab A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.25.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,755,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after buying an additional 125,900 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.4% in the second quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 57,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after buying an additional 222,776 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
