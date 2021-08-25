Gibson Energy (GEI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gibson Energy (TSE: GEI) in the last few weeks:

8/20/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

8/19/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$25.00 to C$22.00.

8/4/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Gibson Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

7/6/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

TSE GEI opened at C$22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 34.88. Gibson Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.34.

Get Gibson Energy Inc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 215.29%.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.