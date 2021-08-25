Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.00

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$49.00 and last traded at C$48.58, with a volume of 28826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.40.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 20.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$44.80.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.