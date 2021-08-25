Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.00 and last traded at $70.79. 2,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 871,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLBE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.17.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

