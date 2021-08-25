Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,803 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $14,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $87.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

