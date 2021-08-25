Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.78 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.54.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $78.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.71. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,812 shares of company stock worth $10,165,539 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

