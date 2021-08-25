Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. 522,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 536,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Golden Minerals to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

