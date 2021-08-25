Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 8.2% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $22,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,979,000 after acquiring an additional 997,165 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,296,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,562,000 after buying an additional 901,393 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,387,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,333,000 after buying an additional 716,679 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,249,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,061,000 after acquiring an additional 433,748 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.53. 4,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,798. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $90.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.51.

