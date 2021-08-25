Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to report sales of $85.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.38 million to $87.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $31.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 172.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $340.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.95 million to $342.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $366.94 million, with estimates ranging from $365.25 million to $368.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.26. 2,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.