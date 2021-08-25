Graviton (GTON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.91 Million

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Graviton has a market cap of $38.91 million and $74,965.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded up 56.8% against the dollar. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for $10.72 or 0.00022555 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00121973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00155359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,478.01 or 0.99898419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $478.22 or 0.01006229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.57 or 0.06605960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

