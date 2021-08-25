Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Up to $94.73

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.73, but opened at $97.00. Gravity shares last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 176 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
The company has a market cap of $667.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of -0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.35.
Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)
Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.
