Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Up to $94.73

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.73, but opened at $97.00. Gravity shares last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 176 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Gravity alerts:

The company has a market cap of $667.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of -0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Gravity during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Gravity during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gravity by 36.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Gravity during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Gravity during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.