Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by Nord/LB in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

GLJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Grenke in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Grenke in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.00 ($54.12).

Get Grenke alerts:

GLJ opened at €36.85 ($43.35) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. Grenke has a one year low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a one year high of €65.20 ($76.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.