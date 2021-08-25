Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 1,072 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $134.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,197. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.43. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $134.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

