Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,007 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.73. 65,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,262. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,630 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,520. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

