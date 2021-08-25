Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 144.8% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 43,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 35,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,893. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

