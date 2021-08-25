Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,394,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643,743 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $111,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 298,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 168.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 94,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 414,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter.

FPE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 103,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,798. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.63.

