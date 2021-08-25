Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 7.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 298,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 56.0% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,347. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.