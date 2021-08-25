Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.99

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) announced a dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GRIO stock opened at GBX 75.65 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £73.39 million and a PE ratio of -47.28. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Ground Rents Income Fund alerts:

In other Ground Rents Income Fund news, insider Barry Gilbertson purchased 13,513 shares of Ground Rents Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.62 ($13,064.57).

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.