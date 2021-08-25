Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.75. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings per share of $6.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $30.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $33.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $24.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.14 to $29.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 135.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $1,132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.47. 5,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,497. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $82.35 and a twelve month high of $181.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

