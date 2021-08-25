Hacken Token (HAI) Trading Up 39.6% Over Last 7 Days

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $61.01 million and approximately $965,837.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00129127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00157281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,708.01 or 1.00097855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.30 or 0.01032255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.82 or 0.06581983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 434,313,725 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

